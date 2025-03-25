During a session at second edition of Cinevesture International Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I would get angry. You go to someone’s office and introduce yourself as an actor and they would ask ‘Who are you?’. I would say I am an actor. They would be like, ‘You don’t look like one'."

Nawzuddin Siddiqui, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Main Actor Nahi Hoon, recently shared how amusing it is for him to blend into the crowd. In the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also took a deep dive into his career, sharing how he went from being a struggling artist to a renowned Bollywood star. Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled how, early in his career, when he approached filmmakers for auditions, they would tell him that he did not look like an actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shared how, during interviews, people would call him 'unconventional'. "During interviews, they would say, ‘You are unconventional looking’. Bhai, how am I unconventional when crores of people look like me in India? I’m conventional, it’s Hrithik Roshan who looks unconventional."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in several exciting projects in the coming year. His film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon (I’m Not An Actor), is a Hindi-English drama that will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California. Directed by Aditya Kripalani, Main Actor Nahi Hoon is a story of a Mumbai actor who mentors a retired, depressed Frankfurt banker through video calls. The film also stars Chitrangada Satarupa.