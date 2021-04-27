'It's hard enough to be a mum,' Neha Dhupia shares empowering message on breastfeeding, urges not to sexualise it

Actress, presenter and MTV roadies leader Neha Dhupia recently supported another mother who was asked by a troll to share her breastfeeding video on social media, in turn sexualising the act. While the mom influencer responded to the trolling intensely and call out the Instagram user for being a pervert, Neha Dhupia came out in support of the mother and praised her for not keeping silent and giving it back to the troll.

Neha has been an advocate of normalising breastfeeding and has expressed intensively on her Instagram account to accept the process of motherhood and everything that follows it.

As a symbol of her support to the mom influencer who was targetted by a troll, Neha posted a picture of her breastfeeding daughter Mehr with a heartfelt caption.

Her caption read, "The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It's hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked, and worst of all, trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is."

Sharing the screenshot of the Instagram exchange between a mother and a troll, she further reinforced her views and wrote, "Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out. ( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be. This insensitive comment is an example of why it makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let's normalise breastfeeding not sexualise it."

The post was originally posted on the Freedom to Feed Instagram page, and then re-shared by Neha on her own.

As soon as Neha shared the reposted on her post on her timeline, several Instagram users put out positive comments, praising Neha for speaking out on the topic yet again, sharing her views and taking the initiative to normalise breastfeeding.