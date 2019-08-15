It's great that Akshay Kumar has done 'Mission Mangal' despite knowing that women have equal space in it: Vidya Balan

While there has been a lot of talk about why Akshay Kumar was given a more prominent space in the posters of Mission Mangal, despite it featuring five actresses - Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhai and Nithya Menon, the leading ladies of the film have clarified in several interviews that there's no denying the fact that Akshay is a major crowd-puller. In one of her interviews, Sonakshi Sinha had also shared that "Jo bikta hai, woh bikta hai" when asked about Akshay being given more space on the posters.

Now, when Vidya Balan was quizzed about the criticism that he movie's posters faced, the actress told The New Indian Express that the story of Mission Mangal isn't just about the women scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). It's as much about the male scientists.

Vidya was quoted as saying by the portal, "This mission had equal contribution from men and women. It’s great that a woman’s contribution is at least being acknowledged."

She further added, "It’s not fair to say that this film ‘needs’ an Akshay Kumar. It’s great that an Akshay Kumar has done this film, despite knowing that women have equal space in it. Because normally, (male superstars) are not even willing to share equal space. But Akshay has not only acted in the film but produced it too.”

Sonakshi Sinha had earlier told Hindustan Times, "The fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back and this line has stuck in my head: Jo bikta hai, woh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster)."

Taapsee Pannu too had shared the same views and told the daily, "It is great people notice that, also then those same people can do something about the collections of a female-driven film. Because Akshay Kumar will get the audience in the theatre, that is the hard fact. All of us are doing great work in our own capacities. But, he will still manage to get a bigger number, at the end of the day. We cannot run away from this reality."