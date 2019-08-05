'It's good that the clash is averted': Akshay Kumar on 'Sooryavanshi' vs 'Inshallah' box office battle being prevented

Akshay Kumar, who's currently busy promoting his upcoming release Mission Mangal, expressed that he's glad on the clash between Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan starrer Inshallah being averted. Earlier, Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi was to lock horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah on Eid 2020 but thankfully, the clash of the titans has now been prevented and Sooryavanshi will now have a solo release next year on March 27, 2020.

Talking about the developments, Akshay Kumar told PTI, "It is always a good sign that the two movies do not come at the same time. It is good that it (clash) is averted. However, the clash between any two films is likely to happen. We are making 210 Hindi films and we have 52 weeks in a year so we are bound to have two or more films releasing on the same date."

Akshay will be seen playing the character of Anti Terrorist Squad chief Veer Sooryavanshi. His character was already introduced towardes the end of Rohit Shetty's last directorial Simmba. Sooryavanshi will alos reunite Akshay with Katrina Kaif after about 9 years.

Though, Akshay's Sooryavanshi may have avoided the clash with Salman Khan's Inshalllah, his recently announced film Bachchan Pandey is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2020. On the same day, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, and Luv Ranjan's next with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor too are scheduled to hit the theatres. It'll be a three-way clash on Christmas 2020. Commenting on the same, AKshay told the agency, "The clash is bound to happen."