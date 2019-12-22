It's 'Good Newwz' in Kiara Advani's family as her sister Ishita Advani gets engaged

Kiara Advani is currently having the best on her professional front. After a blockbuster Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, she will next be seen in Good Newwz. The film which is set to release on Friday also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. It's happiness from all around for Kiara and also on her personal life too. Yes, a new member has been welcomed in her family, all thanks to her sister Ishita Advani.

Kiara took to her Instagram page and congratulated her sister on her engagement. She posted a photo of the newly engaged couple with a heartfelt caption. Kiara wrote, "There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colours! The first addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma"

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with India West, when Kiara was asked about her role in Good Newwz, she stated, "It’s a vibrant comedy, and for the first time, I am playing an outgoing, colourful, Punjabi girl called Monica who is extremely quirky and mad. She accepts whatever is happening, you never see her stressed. She is happy-go-lucky, like a child."

Good Newwz is directed by debutant Raj Mehra and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.