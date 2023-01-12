'It's good for Indian cinema': Gulshan Devaiah defends Jr NTR's 'fake' English accent on Golden Globes red carpet

Gulshan Devaiah- Jr NTR

As SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and MM Keeravani made India proud at the Golden Globes, there are netizens who are unhappy with the accent of the RRR stars. Ram and Jr NTR spoke to international media on the award red carpet. While there are fans who are going gaga over their popularity transcending the boundaries and their confidence, there were some funny-to-nasty comments on the accent of these actors.

A certain section of netizens called Ram and Jr NTR accent calling it 'fake.' Amid the trolling, many fans have defended them, including actor Gulshan Devaiah. Hunterrr actor stood in defence of Jr NTR's media appearance at Golden Globes and criticised trolls for bashing the actor who's representing India on the global stage. On his Twitter, Gulshan wrote, "I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it."

Here's Gulshan's tweet for Jr NTR

I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it. January 11, 2023

Soon after Gulshan's tweet, several netizens appreciated taking a stand against unwanted trolling. A user wrote, "No one promoted it bad some are in awe of it some telugu media portals are reporting it like that,they're anti fans so take a chill pill." A netizen wrote, "It was way way way better than so many others with the fake one."

For the unversed, team RRR bagged a Golden Globes trophy for Naatu Naatu as the Best Original Song. The film was also nominated for Best Foreign Film, but it lost to Argentina, 1985. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022. The film went on to become a global blockbuster, and the recent iconic win proves it.