It's disturbing, devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been lately sharing posts on his social media pages but he was away for a while since the lockdown started. The actor along with wife and actor Deepika Padukone is living at their sea-facing plush apartment in South Mumbai. Now during an interaction, Ranveer opened up how this coronavirus pandemic has affected him a lot looking at people's sufferings and loss of lives.

The actor stated, "I have been engaging this period of lockdown in very different ways. In the first two weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half and now it's been two months. So, I have been going through various phases. Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it's a very grim scenario. It's disturbing, it's devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world."

Ranveer further shared, "You know what the world is facing, this global crisis, that it weighs down on you. So, I was going through my process to - wrapping my head around it in a way that it affects you emotionally, mentally. I don't think I was prepared to engage anyone or anything in public."

Singh also spoke about silver lining by stating, "I'm staying home and making sure that I'm using this time in as positive a way as possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is. So, I also used this time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is a charm to that as well."

The talented actor also revealed that he is using this time to rejuvenate himself. Ranveer said, "I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic, at a very hectic pace. I felt I was a hamster on a wheel especially after Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy. My workload in the past year, year and a half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of burnout. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say."

He concluded by saying, "In a way, this lockdown period has been well-timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself. As actors you say you are the player and you are the instrument - this body that we have, this mortal vessel that we have - we are the players and this is our instrument. So, to able to focus on myself, to be able to get time with my wife has been good. After we got married, it was crazy busy for both of us. So it's given time to re-discover each other differently, bond with each other."