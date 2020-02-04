'It’s daunting to be here': Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal'

After being incessantly trolled for 'overacting' in the Love Aaj Kal trailer and revealing how hurtful the feedback was for her, Sara Ali Khan recently addressed the comparisons that audiences have been making with her father Saif Ali Khan's 2009 film of the same name. Saif, in a recent interview, had also humouredly commented on how he too preferred the trailer of his film than that of Sara's.

Speaking to Mid Day, Sara said that they were not looking to recreate the original film and that she agreed to be a part of the film because of Imtiaz Ali. "I wasn’t looking at replicating the original film. I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren’t calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations," she said.

However, she also agreed that being compared to Saif's film could be a challenge. "It’s daunting to be here. I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don’t compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me," Sara added.

The Kedarnath actress further said that doing an Imtiaz Ali, for her, was about exploring the idea of womanhood, "Zoe [her character] represents the financial and emotional independence of women. In the trailer, she walks up to her love interest and questions him why they aren’t sleeping together. Women talking about sex has become important because you are bringing the focus on their desires."