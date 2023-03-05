'It's called fairness': Vivek Agnihotri reacts after netizens call out 'double standards' over praising Deepika Padukone

Vivek Agnihotri-Deepika Padukone

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the report calling out the director for maintaining 'double standards' after he congratulated Deepika Padukone for being a presenter at Oscars 2023. Actor Deepika Padukone has made her fans and film fraternity proud, as she will represent India by being a presenter at The Oscars 2023. Several actors and netizens have acknowledged Deepika for earning international fame. Among them is director Vivek Agnihotri.

Soon after Deepika was announced as the presenter for The Academy Awards, Vivek congratulated Deepika by tweeting, "While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin."

However, Vivek's tweet met with a mixed reception. A section of netizens reminded him of his old tweets against Deepika Padukone. Last year, Vivek expressed his discontent against Deepika's song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, which was followed by mass outrage and protest.

Vivek took a report about netizens' reaction and retweeted it with a quote that says, "Well… in a new world ‘criticising someone when you disagree and appreciating when you like their act’ is called double standard. Well, I thought it’s called ‘fairness’. Anyone who makes India’s name popular deserves appreciation unanimously."

Here's his tweet

Even Anupam Kher congratulated Deepika for her representing India. On Saturday, Anupam Kher dropped an unseen photo of Deepika on his social media. Padukone has been an alumnus of his acting institute, Actor Prepares, and being a proud mentor, Anupam wrote, "Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for Pathan too! Jai Ho!" On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri's next film, The Vaccine War, will release on Independence Day 2023.