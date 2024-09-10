Twitter
'It’s an unfortunate...': Zeenat Aman says most designer outfits are 'unwearable'

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and called out designer outfits, she said that she finds them 'unwearable'.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 09:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman shared her thoughts on current fashion trends, saying she finds many designer outfits 'unwearable'. She also highlighted her successful collaboration with the talented designer Bhanu Athaiya during her film career.

Zeenat took to Instagram and wrote, "I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to my measurements. It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule. No other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further added, "I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It’s an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother’s exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste."

"Anyway, here I am. Giving my best Komondor (it’s a dog breed, look it up and tell me if I’m wrong) impression. All in the name of fashion," Zeenat concluded. 

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February last year at the age of 71 and since then, the veteran actress has been quite active on the social media platform. She keeps sharing fascinating trivia and memorable moments from her films when she was one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry. Zeenat will be making her comeback to Bollywood with an upcoming film titled Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, and Lin Laishram.

 

