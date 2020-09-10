'It's a memento': Akshay Kumar on getting bruised while shooting for 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

Akshay Kumar gets bruised while shooting for 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

Akshay Kumar has thoroughly enjoyed his adventurous journey through Bandipur Tiger Reserve while shooting for Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. He undertook several tasks and showed his survival strategies while living in the jungle. However, while performing a survival skill of climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point, Akshay bruised himself. The actor had a unique and challenging experience as he indulged into something which he has never done before.

During the shoot, while talking about the task, Akshay stated, "I've never climbed this. I've climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this."

After a successful climb, Akshay went on to say, "The climb was very good. Really enjoyed myself. Learnt something new, how to climb. One foot ahead, one foot behind, that's something new which I learnt."

While pointing his bruise, he added, "And here it is, a memento."

During the show, Akshay will also be seen talking about his son Aarav Bhatia. He said, "My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to."

Currently, the Khiladi Kumar is in Scotland with his family where he has kickstarted the shoot of his forthcoming film, Bell Bottom.