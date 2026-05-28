‘It really affected me’: Huma Qureshi recalls being hurt by comments on her appearance, says she became withdrawn

Huma Qureshi revealed that body-shaming and negative comments about her appearance deeply affected her confidence.

Actor Huma Qureshi recently opened up about dealing with body-shaming and harsh comments about her appearance during the early years of her career. The actor revealed that constant criticism deeply affected her confidence and pushed her into a phase where she became emotionally withdrawn.

Huma spoke about her struggles on the latest episode of Double Date, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. She appeared on the show alongside her brother and actor Saqib Saleem.

Recalling that difficult phase, Huma shared that things changed after her second film when she started coming across several negative comments online about her looks and body.

“After my second film, I started reading a lot of negative comments about my looks and appearance. It really affected me, and I became very withdrawn for a while. When you are constantly being judged, it starts affecting your confidence,” Huma said during the conversation.

The actor further revealed that it took her time to accept herself and stop getting affected by online negativity. She explained that meditation, therapy, journaling, and self-reflection helped her slowly rebuild her confidence.

“Over time, I realised I had to cut out the noise and focus on myself. I started meditating, journaling, writing about my feelings and even taking therapy. Slowly, I became more secure about myself and the way I looked,” she added.

Huma also said that today she is in a much happier and more confident space mentally. According to her, she can now laugh at jokes made about her and does not let criticism affect her the way it once did.

“I feel far more confident and comfortable in my own skin now,” the actor said.

Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and received massive praise for her performance. She later appeared in films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Monica O My Darling and Ek Thi Daayan.

Apart from Bollywood, Huma also featured in Zack Snyder’s Hollywood film Army of the Dead in 2021. She received widespread acclaim for her performance in the political drama series Maharani, which later returned with multiple seasons.

On the work front, Huma will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic alongside Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.