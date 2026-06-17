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'It is disturbing': Tina Ahuja breaks her silence on rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce, alleged affair

Tina Ahuja said rumours about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have followed their family for years, admitting they are hurtful but stressing that knowing the truth helps them move on.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 06:28 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'It is disturbing': Tina Ahuja breaks her silence on rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce, alleged affair
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For the past few years, rumours about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's marriage have frequently made headlines. While some reports claimed the couple were heading for a divorce, others linked the actor to an alleged affair. Now, their daughter Tina Ahuja has shared how such speculation affects the family.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Tina opened up about dealing with gossip surrounding her parents and also spoke about the misconceptions she faces as a star kid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Every Decade, They Have A New Story'

Speaking about the constant rumours involving Govinda and Sunita, Tina said she has witnessed such stories since childhood.

Tina mentioned, "I've been seeing this since my childhood. There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it's come to Instagram and the YouTube world."

She admitted that although she tries to ignore the noise, the rumours do affect her. She said, "see, I'm human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there's no truth to it, and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged. Clickbait is taken from somewhere, and another story is created."

'I'm Not Some Saint'

Tina said it would be unfair to expect people not to be affected by false reports.

"I'm not some saint who will never get affected. It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry or any industry in life. When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it's better not to react or let it affect you or your health."

Apart from addressing the rumours, Tina also spoke about her acting career and why audiences haven't seen much of her on screen. According to her, many filmmakers assume that being Govinda's daughter means she would not be willing to audition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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"I will tell you why. Casting directors and filmmakers need to understand that I am open to look tests, and I'm open to giving auditions. I think a lot of people had stories in their head that she is a star kid, so she will never give a look test. They pre-assumed things," she said.

She clarified that she has always been willing to prove herself. "I was always open to giving look tests and auditions. If I get something good, then why won't I do it? I would love to be a part of a nice OTT fiction show. A nice movie. But why wouldn't I do it? Even in Hollywood, superstars are going and doing look tests," she added.

Tina Currently Seen On Maa Hai Na

Tina is currently appearing alongside her mother, Sunita Ahuja, on the reality show Maa Hai Na, which is streaming on ZEE5.

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