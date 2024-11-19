Netizens speculate names after celebrity divorce lawyer says star couple is facing 'breakdown in marriage'.

Many Bollywood actors fall in love with each other during a film's shoot and decide to spend their lives together, however, From legendary Meena Kumari to Bollywood wife Dimple Kapadia, many actresses and actors have gone through failed marriages that once looked like a fairy tale to their fans.

A video of a celebrity divorce lawyer is going viral on Reddit who can be heard giving insights into why the marriages in the film industry fail. In a recent podcast, celebrity divorce lawyer, Vandana, said, “Their lives are very different. I don’t think infidelity is the cause of most of those marriages; it is boredom. They have seen it all, so they move from one marriage to the other because of boredom, which is not common in a normal person's life. Also, the expectations from their s*x life are much higher in those setups than in a normal marriage. Also, adultery happens very often, but one-night stands are not a big issue. So the main issues are boredom, I am not given much importance, and I have to listen to people who are not involved in the marriage, it could be the mother, the brother, or the father-in-law.”

She then mentioned a case about South India's celebrity couple where the daughter-in-law is not happy because of the major influence of the father-in-law. She said, "There's a South India couple wherein Father-in-law is pulling all the shots and daughter-in-law is not happy. Because his husband is Tiger in bed and Tiger otherwise, but in front of the father, who is worth around Rs 10,000 crore, he becomes like a cat."

The video is now going viral and netizens are speculating the name of the couple that the divorce lawyer is talking about in the podcast. One of the users wrote, "Leekh ke lelo Aishwarya ki baat ho rahi haan (Taking in writing, she is talking about Aishwarya), She just changed direction towards the south, so make sure the answer is not directed towards her and AB Jr." Another user wrote, "It's AB and aish def they are still married. She also said in first opinions of mother-in-law, then father-in-law, and Ab is not doing any films or anything so Big B is handling everything." Another comment read, "Is it Naga and Sam or AB jr. And Aish?"

Another user slammed the divorce lawyer for speaking about her clients' problems in public and then speculated if she was talking about Nagarjuna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya, and wrote, "Every profession has a code of conduct and needs to have adhered.… Idk why such people end up spitting so many facts which very well highlights the person because of their popularity here it can be easily narrowed down to Sam and Naga Chaitanya in the last part." Another wrote, "Tiger in belt and tiger otherwise, net worth 10000 cr definitely Nagarjuna."

