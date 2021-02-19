'It is a watershed moment for me', says Vaani Kapoor about three of her films releasing in 2021

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up and says that she is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

Vaani will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera', in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell-Bottom', and in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking about the same, Vaani said that she doesn't want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen.

Vaani said, "As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I'm lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry."

She further added, "I'm someone who wants to explore every genre possible in my career and want to undertake as many risks as possible too. I don't want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen."

Vaani also spoke about taking plunges in her career and said, "In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark onscreen."

Dubbing 2021 as a huge moment in her cinematic career, Vaani said, "I'm really excited about how 2021 is looking like. It's a watershed moment for me and I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express."

On the work front, Vaani's 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is all set to release on June 25 this year. As for 'Bell Bottom, the film is confirmed to release on April 2. The film, apart from Vaani and Akshay, also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

(Inputs from IANS)