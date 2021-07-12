‘It is a little frustrating’: ‘Toofan’ actor Darshan Kumaar talks about date issues amid pandemic

Actor Darshan Kumaar is enjoying his busy period in his work, despite the fact that everything is so uncertain these days that people want to make the most of the unlock period. Naturally, filmmakers want to get started shooting as soon as possible and finish their films.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Darshan Kumar has talked about facing the tough decision of allotting shoot dates.

He said, “I was shooting a lot before the lockdown came. But because of the second wave, all projects got postponed. It hit us in April, the shoot for season 3 of ‘Aashram’ was supposed to happen then. It got delayed because of that, and now we shoot for it in either September or October.”

“Everyone is behind me, asking for the same dates. I’m just pulling my hair! I’m very choosy and hardly sign the films I read. I’ve signed two as of now, and both are amazing scripts. I just have my fingers crossed, that things work out,” says Kumaar, who’ll be seen next in the film 'Toofan', set for a direct to OTT release.

"Letting go of projects is something he feels is happening with most actors now and he reasons that it’s impossible for an actor to be at two places at the same time."

“That’s what I’m thinking then, which one to leave and which one to say yes to. I cannot do anything. Everyone now wants to start, as they were all waiting for normal days to come back. Now that they have, that want to start as soon as possible. I’ve to compromise on something or the other, it is a little frustrating,” explains the actor

Darshan Kumar has wowed fans with his performances in the online series ‘The Family Man’ ', 'Avrodh- the Siege Within' and 'Aashram'