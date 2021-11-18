'It hit so deep' Ileana D'Cruz reveals why she got 'emotional' after her workout

Indian-born Portuguese actress Ileana D’Cruz, who has appeared in a number of Telugu and Hindi films, got emotional after her trainer asked her to ‘thank her body for everything that it does for her’. While expressing her feelings about the same, the actress shared her pictures post a workout session on Instagram.

The ‘Rustom’ actress took to Instagram and revealed that she got emotional after her trainer said, “place your hands by your sides and just embrace yourself. Thank your body for all that it does for you,” after her workout session. Referring to the statement, the actress wrote, “And that hit so deep. It was the loveliest feeling ever. Try it and see how you feel as well.”

Talking about the same, Ileana mentioned, “Had a moment today that I haven't ever had after a workout before. I got emotional and teared up a teeny tiny bit.” In another Instagram story, while mentioning her workout gap, the actress wrote, “And we back to it after a little interruption from the monthly maintenance crew.”

Ileana D'Cruz, who often inspires her fans and writes about body positivity on Instagram, had battled Body Dysmorphic Disorder. Recently, she dropped her picture and captioned it, “Self-love kinda day. Reminder to be kind to yourself...also give yourself a hug and thank your body for being a haven and for holding you up through rough times and stressful times...you're a mean fighting machine and today just sit back and enjoy the wonderful things you and your body can accomplish.”

For the unversed, Ileana D'Cruz started her career with the Telugu movie ‘Devadadu’ in 2006. Later she was seen in ‘Khatarnak’, ‘Kedi’, ‘Munna’, ‘Bhale Dongalu’, ‘Rechipo’, ‘Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Nanban’.