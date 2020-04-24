'It gets to me that people are looking at what I'm wearing all the time and scrutinising it': Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a complete diva and her every outing proves that. However, during the ongoing lockdown, the actor has shared a glimpse of her home looks and even there she looks simply the best. Bebo is often seen wearing white loose kurta and pyjamas just like her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Even during her gym outings, Kareena stole the thunder and looked gorgeous as ever.

Now during an interaction with Bombay Times, KKK was asked about the pressure of looking her best due to fashion police. The Good Newwz actor stated, "I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be."

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan, who is paparazzi's favourite is also confined to home due to coronavirus lockdown. Earlier during India Today E-Conclave, when Saif was asked about his son is dealing with the lockdown, the actor said, "He’s just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."