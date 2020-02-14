'It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream': Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo from Miss World 2000

It's been 20 years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas was crowned Miss World. The actor who was 18 years of age became the fifth Indian to win the beauty pageant. Before her, Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997) and Yukta Mookhey (1999) were crowned Miss World. Although Priyanka won the pageant in November 2000, the actor decided to take a trip down memory lane and share an unseen photo post winning the crown.

She took to her Instagram page and posted a throwback photo in which PeeCee is seen drop-dead gorgeous in a pearl white gown with long sheer tulle with her Miss World crown and a sash which read the same.

Priyanka posted the vintage photo with a beautiful caption stating, "#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."

Post winning Miss World in 2000, Priyanka made her movie debut with a Tamil film titled Thamizhan in which she was paired opposite superstar Vijay. Her Bollywood debut was in the year 2003 with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in which she starred alongside Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta.