Though Aishwarya Rai has been in the news recently for her rumoured divorce with Abhishek Bachchan, she is and has always been one of the best communicators from Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai has been hitting headlines in recent weeks for her rumoured separation with husband and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple hasn’t accepted or denied the rumours but it has gotten the fans worried for sure. However, among all the chaos, many old film promotion videos have started doing the rounds in which Aishwarya has been showing various shades of her personality. One such video is from the promotional event of her second film titled Jeans, back in 1998.

Jeans was directed by Shankar and it was one of the costliest Indian films at the time of its release. It featured Prashanth opposite her.

In the retro video, Aishwarya says, “It’s well rounded, it’s complete, it’s got both facets of the girl I probably am, so it (lyrics and songs) helped me interpret the character beautifully. I couldn’t have asked for a better role in my second film itself in Tamil. They let me grow as an artist, and for that I have the entire unit and the director to thank immensely.”

She further says, “Rehman has given an incredible music. Vairumuthu sir has written the songs so beautifully and Javed Akhtar has translated in Hindi so beautifully that it’s very flattering for me actually. I must say it definitely does a lot of good to my ego.”

Jeans went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Recently, Aishwarya was seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2.

READ | Interviewer asks Aishwarya Rai ‘how do you look so fab’, she says…