For the past few days, there has been a lot of unverified chatter about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's breakup. The two have neither confirmed nor denied the reports but have deleted all photos of each other from their social media feed. Amid the breakup rumours, Vijay Varma was recently spotted out and about for the first time. The actor was clicked in Jaipur, where he will be hosting a segment of the IIFA awards. Vijay Varma has also shared a post about the same. In one photo, he was seen with Aparshakti Khurana and in the other with Abhishek Banerjee.

As Vijay Varma is living it up in Jaipur, an old interview of Tamannaah Bhatia with fitness influencer Luke Coutinho is also going viral on social media. In the interview, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her thoughts about love and relationships. "I think there are a few things that I recently realised. One is that people confuse what love is and relationship is. I don’t even mean necessarily in a man-woman relationship, but even in friends. The moment it is conditional, I feel like it ceases to be love in that moment," she said.

Calling love 'unconditional', she further added, "Love can only be unconditional, it can only be ek tarfa. It is your love. Two people can individually love each other but essentially love in an inside job, it’s how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations and you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then it’s just transactional."

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022. They then worked together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with film Companion, in June 2023.

