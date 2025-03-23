Aamir Khan in a candid confession admitted that he didn't want to do Dangal, thinking that it might reveal his true identity to the audience. He even thought that director Nitesh Tiwari was sent by Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to end his career.

The 2016-released Dangal is Aamir Khan's highest-grossing film and even one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. The sports drama based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters was loved by the universal audience. Dangal is still regarded as one of the finest biopics ever made on sports personality. But did you know that Aamir was not ready to headline director Nitesh Tiwari's film?

In the recent podcast with Just Too Filmy, Aamir was asked if his film choices are influenced by the audience's preference. The actor replied that he always followed his vision, and led films that he wanted to convey to his audience. The Rang De Basanti actor explained that if he followed audience preference then he would not have made Lagaan, Peepli Live, and Dangal.

Aamir Khan on rejecting Dangal

Aamir shared an interesting anecdote related to Dangal and confessed that he initially rejected the film. Aamir liked the story, but he wanted to do this film after 15 years. Sharing his reasons, Aamir added, "Mujhe kahani bahut achi lagi, but then at that time, I just completed Dhoom 3, and I was looking fab, half of my age. I wasn't keen to play a role where I play a 60-year-old, middle-class man, a father of four. I thought 'yeh meri asliyat dekha de to the audience."

The Ghajini actor further joked that for once he considered that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sent the director to put an end to his career. "Mujhe laga yeh Salman ya Shah Rukh ke log hai, jo mujhe bahaar karna chahte. Aamir also revealed Nitesh Tiwari wanted to make Dangal only with him as the lead. When Aamir asked him to wait for 10-15 years, Tiwari agreed and promised that he would Dangal with only him.

What made Aamir Khan agree to do Dangal

Aamir Khan revealed that he really liked the plot, and he couldn't get over it. "Mujhe kahani itni achi lagi, ki I can't let it go. Maine soch liya ki yeh kahani ko bata ke rahunga, bhale career barbad kyon na ho." The rest as it is says is history. Dangal not only became the biggest Indian blockbuster in 2016, but it still maintains the highest-grossing Indian film in China, which is Dangal. The only Indian movie that crossed the Rs 2000-crore mark worldwide.