“Isse accha insta reels vali ladkiya kar deti”: Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her dance at friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt recently attended Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony. The actress' photos and videos have gone viral. She can be seen dancing to the tunes of Saathiya's ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’ in one of the videos. Her dance on one hand was loved by her fans but had also upset several internet users.

Here is the performance-

“Isse accha insta me reels banane vali ladkiya kr deti,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “YouTube pr isee jyada acha performance dekh leti.”

The event was attended by a slew of celebrities, making it a star-studded occasion. Alia Bhatt, Krystle D'Souza, Vaani Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, and others attended the event dressed to the nines

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, received a lot of flak for her modern-styled lehenga-choli.

The netizens, in particular, found the choli difficult to swallow. It was a blouse with an exposed back and a cross neckline. A lime-green and pink lehenga was worn by the Brahmastra star. On social media, Alia's photos from Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet are becoming viral. While many fashionistas praised her style, a large number of netizens mocked her for her pre-wedding outfit at her BFFs'.