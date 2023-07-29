Headlines

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

After the Jewish human rights group, the Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal for 'trivialization' of the Holocaust in film.

DNA Web Team

Jul 29, 2023

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for a few references to the Holocaust since the first teaser was released. Earlier, a Jewish human rights group slammed the producer for the Holocaust and Hitler references in the film, and now, the Israeli Embassy has slammed the makers for the same. 

On Friday, the Israeli Embassy took to Twitter and issued a statement against the ‘trivialization’ of the Holocaust in Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal. The statement read, “The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it.” 

The statement further read, “Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust.” 

Israeli ambassador to India Noor Gilon also tweeted, “I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal but from what I’ve read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. Trivialization of the Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who don’t know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it.”

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari also reacted to the backlash and said to PTI, “I've kept the incidents and events, which kind of play an important role in the arc of the characters and their relationships in the movie... Every incident has been carefully chosen. World War 2 is humongous, there is so much to say,"

Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor released on Amazon Prime on July 21. The film uses a young couple’s learning of the sufferings of Jews in the Holocaust as a lesson to repair their relationship. 

Some of the scenes that have received backlash are Varun and Janhvi’s characters picturing themselves as inmates of the Auschwitz concentration camp and visualizing themselves being suffocated in the gas chambers and some lines comparing greedy people with Hitler. However, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry in the movie is well appreciated by the audience.

