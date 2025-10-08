Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'

Even after collaborating in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, Ismail Darbar has decided not to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever again. The music director discussed his fallout with the film director bluntly.

Music director Ismail Darbar has openly admitted to his fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and asserted that he will never work again with the filmmaker, even if he were to give him Rs 100 crore. Ismail and Bhansali have earlier collaborated with Hum Dil De Chike Sanam and Devdas. Despite the successful partnership, Ismail has decided never to work again with the director, and the reason is Heeramandi.

For the unversed, Ismail was officially onboard to lend music for Bhansali's debut web series, but then the former backed out of the project. Ismail, father of Awez Darbar (Bigg Boss 19), opened up about his tiff with Black director in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. Discussing his dynamic with Bhansali, Darbar revealed that he had a unique relationship from the very beginning. Even while working on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ismail wouldn't easily agree with the director’s vision if it didn’t align with his own. Ismail said, "I was always very clear about what I liked and how I wanted things to sound. If there was something Sanjay suggested that I didn’t agree with, I would say it upfront."

Bhasnali and Darbar's fallout due to Heeramandi

Years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, the two reunited for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Darbar revealed that he poured his heart into the music and worked on the project for nearly a year and a half.

However, Bhansali and Darbar's professional relationship took a nasty turn after a media article described him as the “backbone" of Heeramandi. The report stated that despite the ensemble cast, it was Ismail Darbar’s music that would ultimately be the strongest element of the series. Bhansali reportedly came across the piece, and he didn't like it, assuming that Darbar had planted the story himself, which ultimately led to create a rift between them.

Ismail Darbar's confrontation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ismail recalled their conversation, “I said, ‘Look, if I have to break the news, I won’t be scared of you; I’ll say it outright that yes, I said it…’ I still don’t know who that man was, but he put that news out, and Sanjay found out. He called me into his office and asked, ‘Ismail, how could you say that?’ After that, he said, ‘Alright, let it go.’ I understood that ‘let it go’ really meant that sooner or later, he would put me in a position where I would leave Heeramandi myself. I left before that could happen."

Speaking about his equation with Bhasnali, Ismail clearly stated that there is a 100% fallout, "Today, if Sanjay comes and says to me, ‘Please do the music for my film, I’ll give you Rs 100 crore,’ I’ll tell him, ‘Pehli fursat mein chale jaa yahan se'."