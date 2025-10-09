Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close', reveals Salman was upset as Shah Rukh Khan was...

Ismail Darbar shared that Salman Khan got upset with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the filmmaker chose Shah Rukh Khan for Devdas.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close', reveals Salman was upset as Shah Rukh Khan was...
Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan
Music composer Ismail Darbar made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and even won the National Film Award for his amazing music. His next big project was also with Bhansali as Devdas in 2002. But, the director and composer never worked again, and Ismail's career also saw a downfall. In his recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, he recalled his memories of working in both the films.

Talking about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Darbar said, "The news of their fights were all over the media. We used to feel bad; they were so close, they shouldn’t have been fighting. But these are all things of the past; even Salman is smart enough to never speak about it."

The music composer also shared that Salman got upset with Bhansali after the filmmaker chose Shah Rukh Khan for Devdas. "When I needed work, Bhansali gave me Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and when he needed me, I gave up all the work I had for him. He was my godfather in the industry. My heart tells me that his equation with Salman soured because he hired Shah Rukh for Devdas. Salman supported him even when Khamoshi flopped. Isn’t it obvious? If I help you out twice, and the third time, you go and hire my competitor, I would be upset."

Before Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ismail Darbar worked for several years as a session violinist for leading music directors Laxmikant Pyarelal, Kalyanji Anandji, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Anand–Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin–Lalit and AR Rahman. His other films as composer were Kisna: The Warrior Poet, Deewangee, Kaanchi, and Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa among others.

