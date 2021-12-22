'Iski chaal ko kya ho gaya': Netizens massively troll Malaika Arora for her walk

Style icon Malaika Arora has been ruling the film industry like a pro. She never fails to impress her fans with her fashion statement. The actress is often spotted by paps while going or coming back from the gym, work.

Glamorous Malaika Arora knows how to stun her fans and carry any outfit with confidence. Though she has been trolled a number of times, especially for her walk. On Tuesday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video of the actress on Instagram. Malaika can be seen wearing a shimmery outfit in the video.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Malaika’s walk. Netizens found her walk ‘weird’, therefore, they started trolling the actress. One of the trolls wrote, “Iski chaal ko kya ho gaya h,” while another troll mentioned, “Chlti hui glitter lg rhi ho.” The third one commented, “Why she is always walking like this.” Meanwhile, there were people who praised the actress.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Malaika had earlier said she want people to remember her as 'Diva'. He stated, “Dance diva? Fitness? Or a fashion diva? Put me in any category, whether dance, fashion or fitness. I just want to be known as The Diva.”

She also talked about fitness and mentioned, “I think everybody has a different approach to fitness. I just tell everybody, “start toh karo (just get started). Start somewhere, or else you may not be able to reach any of your goals. Make it a habit of some sort. Eventually you will reach that goal.”