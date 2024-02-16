Twitter
Headlines

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Sandeshkhali violence: SC agrees to consider listing PIL seeking court-monitored probe in case

Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

8 symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

Indian batters with fastest half-century on Test debut

Top 10 ninja anime series of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Ishq Vishk Rebound starring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan is set to release on this date.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk has now become a star who continues to impress the audience with his performances. Now, its franchise, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to entertain the audience. The makers have finally announced the film's release date. 

On Friday, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound finally announced the date of the romantic comedy leaving fans excited for the film. The announcement video shows how Rohit Saraf-starrer is a 'perfect rom-com' full of confusion. Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!" 

Netizens shared their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "This is the most exciting and wonderful news ever. Can't wait to see you on the big screen." Another user commented, "This looks damn exciting." Another wrote, "Finally! can't wait to watch it." Another comment read, "This is going to be a hit." 

Talking about starring in Ishq Vishk Rebound, Rohit Saraf told News18, "I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that, there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy." 

He further revealed that there is nothing common between Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound and said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise that is common. It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new-age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023."

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Adhikari, the romantic comedy also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28th.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who gave CSK Skipper Dhoni his first sponsorship, he lives in...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE