Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Ishq Vishk Rebound starring Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan is set to release on this date.

Shahid Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood with Ishq Vishk has now become a star who continues to impress the audience with his performances. Now, its franchise, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to entertain the audience. The makers have finally announced the film's release date.

On Friday, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound finally announced the date of the romantic comedy leaving fans excited for the film. The announcement video shows how Rohit Saraf-starrer is a 'perfect rom-com' full of confusion. Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theatres on 28th June!"

Netizens shared their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "This is the most exciting and wonderful news ever. Can't wait to see you on the big screen." Another user commented, "This looks damn exciting." Another wrote, "Finally! can't wait to watch it." Another comment read, "This is going to be a hit."

Talking about starring in Ishq Vishk Rebound, Rohit Saraf told News18, "I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that, there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy."

He further revealed that there is nothing common between Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound and said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise that is common. It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new-age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023."

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Adhikari, the romantic comedy also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28th.