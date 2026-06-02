Ishq Mastana: Main Vaapas Aaunga's new song is perfect birthday gift to Vedang Raina, netizens say 'In AI-age, only AR Rahman can pull this off'

Imitaz Ali, with AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Mohit Chauhan trio is back crooning another musical masterpiece, giving a perfect blend of traditional folk music with a retro pop touch.

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is among the awaited films, and the anticipation keeps increasing with each new song the team shares. After the soulful charm of Kya Kamaal Hai, the playful energy of Maskara, and the emotional depth of Vo Nahin, the makers have now unveiled their latest track, Ishq Mastana, which is a vibrant celebration of life, love, friendship, and togetherness. Ishq Mastana drops on Vedang Raina’s birthday, making the occasion even more memorable for the actor.

What makes Ishq Mastana a must-listen song

Ishq Mastana captures the essence of a Panjab that dances, sings, and embraces life with a spirit that remains unchanged across generations. Rooted in the simple happiness of being alive, the song celebrates crowded homes, buzzing college corridors, shared laughter, spontaneous dancing, and friendships that last a lifetime.

Ishq Mastana is inspired by Sant Kabir's words

Set against the backdrop of life before Partition, the song captures a world where every gathering felt like a celebration. Beneath its infectious energy lies a fascinating musical landscape where Panjabi folk blends seamlessly with the jazz and swing influences that once echoed through undivided India. Ishq Mastana is also a heartfelt tribute to that era. Adding another layer of depth to the track is its central refrain, "Haman Hai Ishq Mastana, Haman Ko Hoshiyari Kya,” which originates from the timeless verses of Sant Kabir. Sung by Mohit Chauhan along with Nargis and Pooja Tiwari, composed by A.R. Rahman, and penned by Irshad Kamil, Ishq Mastana is a musical experience itself.

Here's the song

How internet react to the song?

As expected, the song got positive feedback from netizens, applauding the work of AR Rahman, in the age of AI. A netizen wrote, "Whenever you feel all songs sound the same in this AI generation. AR Rahman be like, " Wait for me, bro." Another netizen wrote, "Song on repeat. Full on Punjabi culture." Led by Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, along with Vedang Raina and Sharvari, Main Vaapus Aaunga will release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.