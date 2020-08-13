'Ishq Kamaal is original composition, not a copy': Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' music composer Suniljeet

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 has been in the news ever since its release on Wednesday. There have also been several reports claiming that the song "Ishq Kamaal" from the film is a copied version.

Now, the music composer of the film Suniljeet has denied any such allegations and issued a statement saying, "Ishq Kamaal is my original composition and doesn't share similarity to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song including singer Javed Ali has added his magic to the music. This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out. Shalu Vaish and I have worked with all our heart to live up to the expectation of Sadak 2 music."

On the other hand, in less than 24 hours since its release, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' received over 4.4 million dislikes on YouTube. 'Sadak 2' trailer had 3.5 million+ views, and the dislikes on it were 1.9 million which is 19 lakh, by 5.30 pm on August 12, 2020, which was just a few hours after the trailer was unveiled. Currently, the trailer, which is trending on the video platform, has more dislikes than likes, making it probably the 'most disliked trailer' on the internet.

'Sadak 2' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Many users had even started the trend #UninstallHotstar after the OTT platform accepted to release the film.