Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth's maternity photoshoot video goes viral, netizens call them 'cutest couple'

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth/Instagram

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who tied the knot in November 2017, announced their first pregnancy after more than five years on March 31, 2023, on their social media handles, sharing an adorable picture in which Vatsal was seen kissing Ishita's baby bump while they stood at a beach.

Now, the couple shared their maternity photoshoot video on Instagram on Friday, May 12, in which they were seen making romantic poses with each other. Vatsal and Ishita twinned in peach and white-coloured outfits and looked beautiful together in the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.

Ishita captioned the video, "No words to express this feeling Thank you Little Toes By Muskan for capturing these moments", and added multiple red heart emojis. She also stated in her caption that her outfit was designed by Purvi Sethia, while Harish Soni designed Vatsal's outfit.

Netizens took to the comments section and poured in their congratulations, calling them the "cutest couple". One Instagram user wrote, "Omg this is gorgeous", while another added, "Omg!! Cutest". "You look so gorgeous, Mumma's boy is soon gonna be joining her, wish you and your entire family good health", read another comment.

An Instagram user wrote a hilarious comment that read, "Vijay Salgaonkar Nana ban jayenge (Vijay Salgaonkar will become maternal grandfather)" as Ishita Dutta has played Anju Salgaonkar in the two Drishyam films, in which Ajay Devgn's character name was Vijay Salgaonkar. She made her Bollywood debut in the first film released in 2015.

Interestingly, Vatsal Sheth also made his Bollywood debut playing Ajay Devgn's son in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She played Raj Choudhary and Devgn played Deven Choudhary in the Abbas-Mustan directorial. Vatsal was paired opposite Ayesha Takia in the supernatural action thriller film.



