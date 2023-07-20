Headlines

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas 'not one, but two films'? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Maharashtra landslide: Four dead, many feared trapped inside debris in Raigad village

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

CUET PG 2023 result Update: NTA to announce CUET PG result soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

Bollywood

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

According to reports, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth embrace parenthood as they welcome their baby boy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

Drishyam-fame actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, actor Vatsal Seth announced their pregnancy on March 31. Now, the couple has embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Ishita Dutta gave birth to a baby boy and the couple kept it a secret from the world, however, according to a report from ETimes, a source shared, “The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now.”

Earlier, in an interview with the same entertainment portal, Ishita Dutta also talked about balancing work and pregnancy and said, “I finished my film shoots, so I could stay home in my final trimester and wait for the baby. Initially, everyone was concerned about me working during pregnancy. The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months, I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me.”

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta met on the sets of their television show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. The two tied the knot on November 28, 2017, after dating for a year. The couple announced their pregnancy by sharing pictures from their beachside maternity shoot and captioned the post, “Baby on Board.”

On the work front, Ishita Dutta is a popular name in the television industry. The actress is popularly known for her roles in daily soaps like Baazigar, Bepannah Pyar, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, and more. The actress was last seen in the movie Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Vatsal Seth on the other hand was recently seen in the movie Adipurush which starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage among others.

Read Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth's maternity photoshoot video goes viral, netizens call them 'cutest couple'

 

