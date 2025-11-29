Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Here's how Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend wished her on her 37th birthday on Friday. Shaheen and Ishaan made their relationship official earlier this year.

Shaheen Bhatt, sister of Alia Bhatt, celebrated her birthday last night with close friends and family. Amid the flood of warm wishes, the standout moment was a heartfelt post from her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. He shared a series of unseen photos from their vacations and special moments, and simply captioned them, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner."

In the first photo, Ishaan and Shaheen are seen lounging outdoors, sharing a relaxed moment together. He also posted a selfie of the two, capturing their candid smiles, along with another picture of them dressed in ethnic outfits, ready for a celebration. Alia Bhatt liked Ishaan's post and the sisters' mother Soni Razdan dropped several heart emojis.

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He now works full-time as a fitness trainer. His Instagram bio states that he is an ATG-certified coach and currently trains clients at SOHFIT, the popular Mumbai gym founded by celebrity trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi.

Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Shaheen Bhatt

On Friday, Alia shared two adorable photos of herself with her sister Shaheen, both twinning in black. In the first picture, the sisters were seen smiling warmly at each other while in the next photo, they beamed from ear to ear as they hugged and posed for the camera. Alia paired the photos with a heartfelt caption: “My eternal sunshine. Happy birthday, my home and whole heart."

Soni Razdan's birthday wish for Shaheen Bhatt

Sharing some unseen photos of the mother and daughter duo, Soni wrote, "My darling Shaheen, my first born, my uniquely special brilliant baby. Who became a mother to me, almost from the age of two. Whose fierce love and single minded insistence that only SHE could be the center of my being - made that a reality from the moment she angrily opened her eyes (yes, she was too comfortable where she was, and didn’t want to be born at all)."

"And since we don’t really need words to communicate, you would know what I want to say to you. You know that my love for you is too vast to be bound by a few words but since this is a birthday, wish, then to you, I wish the coming year brings resolutions and closure to what is meant to go - and new beginnings that will bring you freedom and lightness of being. Happy Birthday, I love you", added War actress.

