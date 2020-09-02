Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Ananya Panday in throwback pics from 'Khaali Peeli' sets

Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Ananya Panday as she shares throwback pics in traditional attire.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The two young actors have never shied away from accepting their good bond and have self confessedly said that they had a great time shooting for their first movie together in Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday gave her fans a glimpse into their friendly bond as she shared a picture of herself clicked by Ishaan on her Instagram. Ananya shared her pictures smiling from ear to ear in snaps posted on social media. She wore a traditional suit and her minimal jewelry complimented the desi look.

She captioned her pictures saying, "if everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli."

Check out her post here.

For the uninformed, the teaser of the Ali Abbas Zafar film was unveiled a few days back. 'Abhi abhi idhar se ek ladka aur ladki bhaage hai', can be heard at the beginning of the teaser, hinting that Ishaan and Ananya are involved in some crime. 'Yeh jo walkie-talkie pe jiske baare mein baat kar rahe hai na... woh ladka main hoon,' is how Ishaan is introduced in the teaser.

In an earlier interview, speaking about her role in the film, Ananya had said, "So Khaali Peeli is my next film that is going to be releasing and it is with Ishaan and its directed by Maqbul sir and Ali Abbas Zafar sir is producing it. I'm excited about this film and it is a special film for me. I think every memory of this film has been fun and exciting."

Ananya further added, "It is a different film that I am doing and we got to spend a lot of time in Khaali Peeli taxi which was a lot of fun! Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the film which is exciting for me as I have never done that before."