Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Ananya Panday in throwback pics from 'Khaali Peeli' sets

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D'Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Ananya Panday in throwback pics from 'Khaali Peeli' sets

Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for Ananya Panday as she shares throwback pics in traditional attire.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 07:08 PM IST

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The two young actors have never shied away from accepting their good bond and have self confessedly said that they had a great time shooting for their first movie together in Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday gave her fans a glimpse into their friendly bond as she shared a picture of herself clicked by Ishaan on her Instagram. Ananya shared her pictures smiling from ear to ear in snaps posted on social media. She wore a traditional suit and her minimal jewelry complimented the desi look. 

She captioned her pictures saying, "if everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli."

Check out her post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

For the uninformed, the teaser of the Ali Abbas Zafar film was unveiled a few days back. 'Abhi abhi idhar se ek ladka aur ladki bhaage hai', can be heard at the beginning of the teaser, hinting that Ishaan and Ananya are involved in some crime. 'Yeh jo walkie-talkie pe jiske baare mein baat kar rahe hai na... woh ladka main hoon,' is how Ishaan is introduced in the teaser.

In an earlier interview, speaking about her role in the film, Ananya had said, "So Khaali Peeli is my next film that is going to be releasing and it is with Ishaan and its directed by Maqbul sir and Ali Abbas Zafar sir is producing it. I'm excited about this film and it is a special film for me. I think every memory of this film has been fun and exciting."

Ananya further added, "It is a different film that I am doing and we got to spend a lot of time in Khaali Peeli taxi which was a lot of fun! Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the film which is exciting for me as I have never done that before."

