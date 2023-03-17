Makers of Ishaan Khatter's Pippa slam reports of tiff with multiplexes, rubbish news that film is releasing on OTT

Ishaan Khatter in Pippa

A few days ago, it was reported that the makers of Ishaan Khatter-starrer war drama had some issues with multiplexes and hence, the film was headed for a direct OTT release. Now, the film’s makers have rubbished this news and clarified that they do not have any issues with theatre owners. The production houses behind the film have said that they were not approached for the article.

A report in Mid-Day, on Thursday, had claimed that due to producer Ronnie Screwvala’s ongoing legal battle with multiplex chains, dealings between him and the theatres have been icy. “Considering that they have not spared cost or effort in making a quality product in Pippa, makers are looking to finalise a good deal with a streaming platform soon,” a source was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the article in a statement, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, stated, “RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon.” Kamal Gianchandani also represents the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) as its President. The statement also added that the producers were not approached before the article was published

Pippa, a war drama, is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It stars Ishaan as a young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehtm, on whose memoir The Burning Chaffees the film is based. The film tells the story of three siblings set against the backdrop of the action-packed 48-hour Battle of Garibpur during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.