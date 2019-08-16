Ishaan Khatter's lit photos with 'bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor will make you take the bike trip over the weekend

It was only a day back that Shahid Kapoor's son Zain Kapoor celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with sister Misha. Mira Rajput had shared photos of Shahid teaching Zain what rakhi is, while the little one was seated on the actor's lap. Meanwhile Misha, stationed on Mira's lap, seemed to be pleased looking at the gift she was just going to pass on to her little brother.

A day into it, Shahid was now snapped with Ishaan Khatter. The brothers from different fathers bonded over a bike trip which they took recently. Ishaan shared photos from the trip, also pouring in love for his 'Bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor.

Twinning in black, Shahid and Ishaan posed for the cameras. Sharing the photos, Ishaan wrote, "Bhaijaan" with a heart emoticon. He also mentioned the sequence of the photos by writing, "(Swipe right for the crew, swipe again for the ultimate photobomb)"

Here, read his post:

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's movie Dhadak opposite debutante Janhvi Kapoor (late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's sister) in 2018. Prior to that, he worked in the lead role in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. The actor has not made an official announcement about his next film yet. Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor is riding high on success of his recent release Kabir Singh. He too hasn't announced his next project officially yet.