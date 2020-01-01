Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are New Year 2020's gift in first still from 'Khaali Peeli'

After waiting for over a year, Ishaan Khatter announced he is doing a film - Khaali Peeli - alongside Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut early this year. The actors wrapped up their film recently and now the first still from their movie has been unveiled.

This still from Khaali Peeli features Ishaan Khatter as a taxi driver. He dons a slight mustache and an unbuttoned khakhi-coloured shirt with a black thread over his neck. Ishaan looks into the rearview mirror and sees Ananya Panday as a lady wearing jhumki, with some bangles on her hand and dupatta over her attire.

In days of mobile-based apps for taxis, seeing this still is a refreshing change. The makers unveiled this look on the eve of New Year 2020 and it looks like a gift from the makers to people all across. Sharing the photo, Ishaan captioned it, '#KhaaliPeeli'.

Shot in the bylanes of Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai, Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar in collaboration with Himanshu Mehra. The movie is reported to be a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwaala. Khaali Peeli is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2020.