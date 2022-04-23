Isha Koppikar says she was ‘completely broken’ after male actor asked to meet alone

Isha Kopikar/Instagram

Actress Isha Koppikar stated in an interview a few months back that a Bollywood actor had asked her to meet him without her crew. Isha, who first refused to meet, has now stated that the encounter left her completely broken in a recent interview. Isha was recently featured in the online series Dhahanam, a crime thriller in Hindi and Tamil.

In a February interview, Isha stated that a Bollywood star once informed her that he wanted to meet her without her entourage, but she refused, and as a result, she was dropped from the project.

Isha again recalled the incident and told Bollywood Hungama, "I was completely broken and disillusioned. Because l thought that what matters is how you look and act but what actually matters is that you are in the hero's good books and good books meant this. “

She went on to say that other individuals could disagree and that after all of this, they'd enjoy a nice night's sleep.



She said that she feels that everyone has their threshold and priority. For her, her life is bigger than her work. At the end of the day, it was her conscience, She needs to look at the mirror and feel good about it."



For the unversed, Isha made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, and since then has appeared in films such as Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta. She has been married to Timmy Narang, a hotelier, since 2009, and they have a seven-year-old daughter named Rianna.