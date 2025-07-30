OMG! Isha Koppikar reveals Nagarjuna slapped her 15 times due to THIS reason: 'I had marks on my face'

Twitter
Isha Koppikar opened up about working in South cinema, and made a sensational revelation about getting slapped 15 times by Nagarjuna.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 08:38 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

TRENDING NOW

Actress Isha Koppikar started her career in the South and then ventured into Bollywood. Before becoming the Khallas girl, Isha had to strive hard to make her mark in regional cinema, and for that, she even got hurt. In a recent interview, Isha recalled working with Telugu star Nagarjuna and getting slapped by him 15 times for a scene. We all have heard about method acting. An effective tactic an artist used to bring out a natural performance. A dedicated Isha decided to opt for method acting for a scene, and the final result was that she got hurt by the Don actor. 

Isha Koppikar on getting slapped by Nagarjuna

While speaking to Hindi Rush, Isha recalled getting slapped by Nagarjuna, and said, "I got slapped by Nagarjuna. I was a fully committed actor that I want to perform in a real, methodical way. So when he was slapping me, I couldn’t feel it. This was my second film, so I told him, ‘Nag, you really need to slap me.’ He asked, ‘Are you sure? No, I can’t.’ I replied, ‘I want that feeling. I am not feeling it right now.’ So he slapped me, but softly."

Nagarjuna apologised to Isha Koppikar 

The Kya Kool Hai Hum actress further added to perfect that scene; she ended up getting slapped 15 times, and she had marks on her face. "In an attempt to look angry, I got slapped 14-15 times. I literally had marks on my face. Bechara mujhe leke baitha, bola sorry. I said, ‘I asked for it, why are you saying sorry?’"

Isha Koppikar's career 

After making an impressive mark in the South, Isha made her debut in Bollywood with a brief role in Hrithik Roshan's Fiza. Over the years, she impressed the masses and critics with her performance in films like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Darna Mana Hai, LOC Kargil, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Krishna Cottage, Kya Kool Hai Hum, and Don (2006). Isha was last seen in Tamil sci-fi hit Ayalaan.  

