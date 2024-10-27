Isha Koppikar also recalled that she was approached by an actor and his secretary for casting couch when she was just 18 years old.

Isha Koppikar was a popular actress in Bollywood in the 2000s and has been seen in several famous films such as Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, 36 China Town, Krishna Cottage, Qayamat, LOC Kargil, and Hum Tum among others. In an interview earlier this year, the actress recalled two separate instances when she experienced casting couch in the industry.

Talking to popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan in June 2024, Isha said, "One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, 'There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads such rumours.' But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must be around 22-23 years old that time."

She further added, "I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be 'friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude." This part of her interview has been shared on Instagram and is going viral on social media.

Talking about her personal life, Isha Koppikar had tied the knot with a famous restaurateur Timmy Narang in 2009 and are parents to a nine-year-old daughter Rianna. In November 2023, the two of them got divorced and now the Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya actress is living separately with her daughter.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.