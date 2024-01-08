Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

Timmy Narang revealed that the ex-couple got divorced in November last year and the actress moved out of his house with their nine-year-old daughter Rianna.

In the past few days, there have been reports that actress Isha Koppikar and her restaurateur husband Timmy Narang have been separated. Now, Timmy has confirmed that they got divorced in November last year. The ex-couple had tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to a nine-year-old daughter Rianna. Timmy has also confirmed that Isha has moved out of his home with their daughter.

Speaking to The Times of India, Isha's ex-husband said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year, and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don’t see why there should be any confusion regarding that."

Some recent reports stated that their divorce hasn't come through and Isha is considering legal options. Putting an end to such speculations, Timmy added, "While I haven’t read the latest report, considering the legal option isn’t even an option because the divorce has already come through, it’s as simple as that."

Isha Koppikar has been seen in several Bollywood films such as Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, 36 China Town, Krishna Cottage, Qayamat, Dil Ka Rishta, LOC Kargil, Hum Tum, and Right Yaaa Wrong among others. She has also been a part of multiple Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.