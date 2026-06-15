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Isakapatnam trailer: It's Samuthirakani vs Aishwarya Rajesh in engaging father-daughter fight for power, rule, netizens react

The seven-episode thriller series also stars Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, and Ravi Varma in key roles

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 08:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Isakapatnam trailer: It's Samuthirakani vs Aishwarya Rajesh in engaging father-daughter fight for power, rule, netizens react
Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh (Image source: Screengrab)
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After impressing the masses with supporting roles in RRR, Kaala, and several other pan Indian films, Samuthirakani will now be playing an overlord in an interesting crime thriller series, Isakapatnam. What makes it more interesting is the plot of father vs daughter, Samuthirakani plotted against his social worker, honest daughter Aishwarya Rajesh.

Set in a fictional port town marred by power struggles, family feuds, gangster warfare, and political tussles, the seven-episode thriller series also stars Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu playing pivotal roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a crime saga unfolding in a fictional port town where crime, politics, and loyalties collide, setting the stage for an unmissable tale of ambition and revenge. Packed with intense action, high emotional stakes, and heart-stopping twists, the series explores how greed, unchecked ambition, and the relentless hunger for power can reshape lives, fuel rivalries, and trigger far-reaching, often violent consequences. 

Speaking about the show, Samuthirakani said, "What immediately drew me to the series was the strength of its storytelling and the complexity of my character, Naidu. Beyond the action and drama, the narrative delves into themes of greed, revenge, and ambition, and how they can drive people to make life-altering decisions. I’m grateful to have been part of this journey and look forward to audiences experiencing the series and seeing me in a role unlike any I’ve played before.” 

Even Aishwaraya Rajesh shared her thoughts about the show, and said, "Portraying Bharati was both challenging and deeply rewarding. What appealed to me was her resilience, complexity, and the strength with which she navigates a world shaped by power and conflict. She is a woman with immense agency and conviction, refusing to be defined by her circumstances while embracing both vulnerability and courage. That balance is what makes her feel so authentic, and I’m excited for audiences to experience her journey." Isakapatnam will stream on Prime Video on July 2.

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