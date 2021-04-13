Isabelle Kaif opens up on comparisons with sister Katrina Kaif, reveals how it affects her

Isabelle Kaif, the younger sister of one of Bollywood's A-list stars, Katrina Kaif, recently revealed in an interview that she auditioned for a few films before her first one -- Time To Dance -- came through.

"I had auditioned for a few films, and this one came through. I was a dancer as a kid, and dancing is, of course, a big part of Bollywood. It's a passion for me. So, I thought it would be a challenge, and fun," she told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview. 'Time To Dance' which also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Waluscha De Sousa in the lead roles, was released on March 12, 2021.

Opening up on the kind of influence Bollywood has had on her during her growing up years, the 30-year-old, who wrapped up shoot for her second film, 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed', said that 'dancing lead her to act'.

She also added that her interest in acting was in no way connected to the fact that her sister was an actor. In fact, Isabelle said that while growing up she would watch Hindi films and always had a hard time choosing a favourite.

"I watched Hindi films growing up, and I’ve had a hard time choosing a favourite. It depends on my mood. I love Jab We Met, Lagaan, I’ve watched it so many times as a teenager," she said in her interview.

On being asked about the inescapable comparisons with sister Katrina, Isabelle said, "I know it. People have been doing it for years, and I've got used to it by now. It doesn't really play on me too much anymore."