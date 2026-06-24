Is Vihaan a copy of Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif? Sham Kaushal says 'baby looks like...'

Sham Kaushal opened up about his bond with grandson Vihaan and shared that he believes the little one takes after Vicky Kaushal.

Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025, the couple has chosen to keep him away from the spotlight. They have not revealed his face publicly, making fans eager for even the smallest updates about the little one.

Now, Vicky's father, veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal, has shared a sweet detail about his grandson.

Sham Kaushal Says Vihaan Looks Like Vicky

In an interview with India Today, Sham was asked whether Vihaan resembles Vicky or Katrina more. Without hesitation, he said that, according to him, the baby looks more like his father.

Talking about the joy Vihaan has brought into his life, Sham said, "He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can."

Praising His Children And Daughter-In-Law

During the conversation, Sham also looked back at Vicky's childhood. He shared that the actor was never a mischievous child and was always calm and well-behaved.

Expressing gratitude for his family, he said, "There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God."

Vicky And Katrina's Decision To Protect Vihaan's Privacy

The couple announced the birth of their son in 2025 with a heartfelt note that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." A few weeks later, on January 7, they revealed that they had named him Vihaan Kaushal.

In May, Vicky and Katrina were seen at Mumbai airport. While Vicky posed for the paparazzi, Katrina requested photographers not to click pictures as she was carrying the baby. According to several paparazzi accounts, the couple briefly introduced Vihaan to them but made it clear that they did not want any photographs of their son to be taken or shared online.

Celebrities Choosing Privacy For Their Children

In recent years, several celebrity parents have become more protective of their children's privacy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently avoided sharing their children's faces publicly and have requested photographers to respect their wishes. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have also chosen not to reveal the faces of their sons.

Vicky Kaushal's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film recently made headlines after reports emerged that a 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, lost his life on the set. It was reported that Bhansali Productions offered ₹40 lakh as compensation.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Amar Kaushik's upcoming directorial, Mahavatar.