Is this why Katrina Kaif never made her relationship with Vicky Kaushal official?

It's just a matter of a day before Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will get hitched with her Mr Perfect, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky's marriage is one of the most-talked-about events of the year and the tight security protocol around their wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, is just making everyone intrigued and curious.

Katrina has always maintained a dignified silence on her link-up rumours, in fact, she never made her relationship with Vicky official either. While many wonder why? Well we might have a hint.

In an old interview with DNA, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress had shared her views about her relationship status by saying, "Wasn't it me who said that I am single till I marry (laughs)? So we must always stand by our statements and since technically my status is 'unmarried', I guess I am still single."

Guess we now know why Katrina did not make her relationship with Vicky official!

Back in 2016, Kaif asserted that she will get married as per God's will and she even added that when it comes to falling in love and getting settled, one needs to leave it on destiny. "I think you have to leave these things, your destiny and what is meant for you in the hands of God. Keep your faith and your trust in God.”

Isn't Katrina views about love inspiring?

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot on December 9 and celebrities like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are among the attendees.