Is this the reason behind Yash's frequent visits to Bangalore amidst K.G.F Chapter 2 shooting?

Superstar Yash is currently on a roll as he is busy preparing for his upcoming film, K.G.F. Chapter 2. The audiences can't wait to see what's in store for them. It is no surprise that K.G.F Chapter 1 was loved by the audiences nationwide with Rocky enthralling us all.

Yash, who has a busy line-up is currently also shooting for some super intense sequences of the film and amidst the shoot, the actor has flown to Bangalore thrice just to meet his son and spend some quality time with his family. It is sweet that Yash never fails to give time to his family and attends all the family functions.

In addition, Yash is known for training very rigorously and always manages to give a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he even trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene. The superstar also recently broke the news that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is going to be a part of his film that has also kept the audiences intrigued. K.G.F. Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020.

Before the movie's release or full-fledged promotions, Vijay Deverakonda stated that we would make 'KGF 3 secret plan with director Prashant Neel'. At an awards show, when asked about one thing actor Vijay Deverakonda would love to steal from Yash, the actor mentioned KGF director Prashant Neel. He further jokingly stated, "I can make KGF 3 secret plan with him."