'Is there anything we can do to change your mind?': Anushka, Varun, Kartik, Vicky react to Dhoni's retirement

As India's World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket, several Bollywood celebrities thanked the wicket-keeper batsman for treating them with his 16-year-long innings.

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh and others took to social media to react to the retirement of the 'Captain Cool'.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Dhoni on her Instagram stories and thanked him for the cricket memories that he has given to every fan. "Thank You MSD for the memories that we will never forget," she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter and shared a picture of Dhoni from the stadium and wrote, "Nooooo", in disbelief to the news of his retirement and then said, "You've always known the best... Thanks for the entertainment."

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a picture of the ace cricketer and said that Dhoni cannot retire from the hearts of the fans. "No retirement from our hearts #MSDhoni," tweeted Deshmukh.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, took to Instagram stories and posted a creative picture of the former skipper and wrote, "What an inning! Thank You for everything."

Varun Dhawan also posted two pictures of Dhoni from the cricket stadium on Instagram stories and wrote, "Pure Class," along with one picture and, "Thank U," with the other one.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of one of the iconic moves of the former cricketer and asked if there is anything that can change his mind of retiring from international cricket. "Is there anything we can do to change your mind?" he wrote.

Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.