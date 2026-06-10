FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react

'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman

Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit: 'We have had a rift'

Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit

Viral video: 'Ranveer Singh ka koi kasoor nahi hai': Ammy Virk takes strong stand for 'brother' in Don 3 legal dispute, says 'nahi denge paise'

'Ranveer Singh ka koi kasoor nahi hai': Ammy Virk takes strong stand for brother

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react

Badshah's latest Instagram post featuring a mystery woman has sparked speculation among fans, many of whom believe the person could be Hania Aamir.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 09:04 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rapper Badshah has sparked fresh buzz on social media after sharing a series of pictures with a mystery woman on Instagram. The photos, which show him holding a woman's hand in a scenic field, quickly grabbed fans' attention as her face was deliberately kept hidden from the camera.

Adding to the curiosity, Badshah captioned the post, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

Fans Speculate About Mystery Woman

Within minutes of the post going live, fans flooded the comments section with questions and theories about the woman's identity. Many social media users speculated that the mystery woman could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who has often been linked to the rapper in the past.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

"Is that Hania Aamir?" one fan asked, while another commented, "She is Hania it seems?" Others wondered whether the post was teasing an upcoming collaboration between the two stars. "Is this a new collab?" a user wrote, while another added, "We want to see Badshah in a new music video."

However, neither Badshah nor Hania Aamir has responded to the speculation so far.

Wedding Rumours Around Badshah

The latest post comes amid reports that Badshah has tied the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

The rumours gained momentum after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures and videos on Instagram that appeared to show the couple participating in wedding ceremonies surrounded by close family members and friends.

In the visuals, Badshah and Isha were seen dressed in traditional outfits and exchanging varmala during what looked like an intimate wedding celebration.

Poonam captioned the post, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah." Neither Badshah nor Isha has officially confirmed the marriage reports.

Rapper Recently Faced 'Tateeree' Controversy

Apart from his personal life, Badshah was recently in the news over controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree. The track faced criticism over its lyrics and visuals, with some alleging that it featured girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures.

Following the backlash, the rapper released a revised version of the song in April after removing the portions that drew criticism.

Addressing the controversy, Badshah wrote on Instagram, "To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable."

He further added, "I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important."

The updated version of Tateeree was released on April 14.

Mystery Continues

For now, Badshah's latest Instagram post has left fans guessing. While many are convinced the mystery woman is Hania Aamir, others believe the rapper could simply be teasing a new project.

Until Badshah reveals the woman's identity, social media users are likely to keep speculating.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman
Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after American strikes | Watch
Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after its strikes
Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha nomination row: EC to meet Congress delegation as it alleges BJP Conspiracy; What all happened?
Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha row: EC to meet Congress delegation
TCS to sack more employees? IT giant hints at deploying equal number of AI agents
TCS to sack more employees? IT giant hints at deploying equal number of AI agent
Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit: 'We have had a rift'
Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement