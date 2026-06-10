'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react

Badshah's latest Instagram post featuring a mystery woman has sparked speculation among fans, many of whom believe the person could be Hania Aamir.

Rapper Badshah has sparked fresh buzz on social media after sharing a series of pictures with a mystery woman on Instagram. The photos, which show him holding a woman's hand in a scenic field, quickly grabbed fans' attention as her face was deliberately kept hidden from the camera.

Adding to the curiosity, Badshah captioned the post, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

Fans Speculate About Mystery Woman

Within minutes of the post going live, fans flooded the comments section with questions and theories about the woman's identity. Many social media users speculated that the mystery woman could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who has often been linked to the rapper in the past.

"Is that Hania Aamir?" one fan asked, while another commented, "She is Hania it seems?" Others wondered whether the post was teasing an upcoming collaboration between the two stars. "Is this a new collab?" a user wrote, while another added, "We want to see Badshah in a new music video."

However, neither Badshah nor Hania Aamir has responded to the speculation so far.

Wedding Rumours Around Badshah

The latest post comes amid reports that Badshah has tied the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

The rumours gained momentum after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures and videos on Instagram that appeared to show the couple participating in wedding ceremonies surrounded by close family members and friends.

In the visuals, Badshah and Isha were seen dressed in traditional outfits and exchanging varmala during what looked like an intimate wedding celebration.

Poonam captioned the post, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah." Neither Badshah nor Isha has officially confirmed the marriage reports.

Rapper Recently Faced 'Tateeree' Controversy

Apart from his personal life, Badshah was recently in the news over controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree. The track faced criticism over its lyrics and visuals, with some alleging that it featured girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures.

Following the backlash, the rapper released a revised version of the song in April after removing the portions that drew criticism.

Addressing the controversy, Badshah wrote on Instagram, "To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable."

He further added, "I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important."

The updated version of Tateeree was released on April 14.

Mystery Continues

For now, Badshah's latest Instagram post has left fans guessing. While many are convinced the mystery woman is Hania Aamir, others believe the rapper could simply be teasing a new project.

Until Badshah reveals the woman's identity, social media users are likely to keep speculating.