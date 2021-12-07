'Is that a bra?': Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her parents' reaction to her glamorous avatar in 'Chhote Chhote Peg' song

'Chhorii' star Nushrratt Bharuccha, has been garnering praises for her performance in the film, from all across. Taking a career risk, the actress went out of her comfort zone with the film and stunned us with her new avatar and stellar performance.

But her journey to her not-so-glamorous role in 'Chhorri' only came after her sizzling outings in films like, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety', especially in the song 'Chhote Chhote Peg'.

Recently, while speaking to radio-host Siddharth Kanan, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about her parents' reaction to her hot look in the song and mentioned that they were 'a little taken aback' by her outfit in the 'Chhote Chhote Peg' song from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She added that after seeing the kind of response she got for the song, her parents came around.

For the unversed, Nushrratt Bharuccha had worn a risque red bralette and a matching skirt bold slit on one side. The song also stared Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

During her conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt said that her parents and grandmother watched 'Chhote Chhote Peg' song video with her on the day it was released. "They actually looked at me and asked me, 'Is that a bra that you are wearing?' I paused for two seconds and I said, 'It's a bralette. There's a term for it, it's a styling term. People wear it’," Nushrratt said.

"Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, 'Yeh kya hai (What is this)?' It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understood there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai (If this is the demand of the song, this is how it is). It doesn’t take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it,” she averred.

Meanwhile, speaking about her character Sakshi in 'Chhorii', Nushrratt said in a statement, "Sakshi was a very layered character. She was vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet strong and fearless. A survivor. A fighter. Getting her emotional quotient right as a fiercely protective mother was also very important."

Unanimously lauded as her career's finest performance, 'Chhorii' ushers in a new era for the actress as audiences were introduced to Nushrratt 2.0. There’s much more in store from the actress as she turns the page with content-driven films like 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang' and several exciting developments in the pipeline.