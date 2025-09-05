Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging incidents, and their divorce was also extremely public and bitter.

Actress-turned-businesswoman Charu Asopa, who recently shifted base to Bikaner, has currently been hosting her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and her mother-in-law at her new house in her hometown. The couple who officially got divorced last year reunited for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's house and mainly to be with their daughter Ziaana together as parents.

On September 5, Rajeev shared a few pictures of himself standing close next to Charu, further creating a stir on the internet. As soon as he shared the pictures, speculations of them having reconciled kickstarted. Reacting to their photos, netizens said, "You guys look great together, you both should get back as soon as possible."

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, after dating for a few months. But the relationship started to develop cracks soon after their marriage. Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of Sushmita Sen. While Rajeev and Charu as partners never found any solace in each other, when it comes to the welfare of the daughter, the couple are hands-on parents.

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging incidents, and their divorce was also extremely public and bitter. Recently, Rajeev, who had been missing his daughter, decided to go and meet her at Bikaner. To everybody's surprise, Charu was seen smiling ear to ear and was seen recording the happy reunion.

Charu left Mumbai because it was getting extremely costly and very expensive for her to survive as a single parent with a young daughter. Just a few months ago, Charu purchased a bungalow in Bikaner and has turned into a full-time businesswoman. She runs a textile and beauty business that is flourishing.

